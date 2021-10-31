Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $331.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

