Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

