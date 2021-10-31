Comparing ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumco and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.04 $246.43 million $1.64 23.45 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.48 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.52% 9.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumco and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sumco pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Sumco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

