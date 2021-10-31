Comparing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 185.82%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.26 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.87 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 3.82 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

