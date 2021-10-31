Comparing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -17.08% -14.84% -9.75% LightPath Technologies -8.28% -8.37% -5.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kopin and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kopin presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.21%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 81.20%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Kopin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 11.95 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -104.80 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.37 -$3.18 million ($0.11) -17.73

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Kopin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

