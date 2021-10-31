COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,549 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 821,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

