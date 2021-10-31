Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.60 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $486.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.