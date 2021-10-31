CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CNMD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $147.85.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

