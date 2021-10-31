ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $104,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNOB stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.34.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

