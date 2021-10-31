Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $46,975.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

