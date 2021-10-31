Continental Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 2.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

