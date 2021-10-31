Continental Advisors LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cannae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

