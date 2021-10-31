Contrasting Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Custom Truck One Source and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Textainer Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Textainer Group has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Textainer Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Volatility and Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -24.66% -52.03% -7.82% Textainer Group 29.87% 15.22% 3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.38 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.95 Textainer Group $600.87 million 3.25 $72.82 million $1.63 24.10

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Textainer Group beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of container for and on behalf of owners. The Container Resale segment consists purchases and leases or resells of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

