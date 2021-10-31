Contrasting SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA Genetics N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62%

68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA Genetics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

SOPHiA Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.09%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 364.89%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than SOPHiA Genetics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 31.65 -$39.34 million N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -2.92

SOPHiA Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Summary

SOPHiA Genetics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

