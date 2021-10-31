Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Core & Main stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.36 on Friday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

