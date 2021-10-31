Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
