CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of -24.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of CORR opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. Equities research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

