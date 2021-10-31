Coreto (COR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 298.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

