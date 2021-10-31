Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $104,657,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.