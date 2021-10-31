Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ferrari by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferrari by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.71 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.