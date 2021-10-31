Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corsair Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Corsair Gaming worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.