Cortex (CTXC) One Day Volume Tops $4.11 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00048698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00229392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00096426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,564,050 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

