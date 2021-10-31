CoStar Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.