Coursera (COUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $1,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 622,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,079 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coursera stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coursera were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

