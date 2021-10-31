Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Covanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.37. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

