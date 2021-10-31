Cowen Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $68.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.