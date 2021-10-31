Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.11% of BOX worth $46,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.83 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

