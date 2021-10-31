Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,442 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $45,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of TRI opened at $120.33 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

