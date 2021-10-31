Credit Suisse AG Has $44.31 Million Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.09% of HeadHunter Group worth $44,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 820,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

NASDAQ HHR opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.