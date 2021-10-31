Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $41,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Baozun by 117.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in Baozun by 73.8% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 523,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 222,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

