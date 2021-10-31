Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €139.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

EPA AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.11.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

