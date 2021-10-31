Credit Suisse Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $130.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

