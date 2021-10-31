Credit Suisse Group Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $430.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $388.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

