Credit Suisse Group Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.