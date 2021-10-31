Credit Suisse Group Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $95.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

FOUR stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

