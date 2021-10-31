Credit Suisse Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

