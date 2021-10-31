Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of KCO opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

