CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $21.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 221,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CRH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

