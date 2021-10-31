CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,700 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE CRH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 221,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

