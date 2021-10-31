Crypton 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,411.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $7,411.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 573.8% higher against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,984,177 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

