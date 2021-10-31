CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

