Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 452,542 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4,616.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

