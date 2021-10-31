Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,286 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,832.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.00.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.49 and a 200-day moving average of $464.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $627.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

