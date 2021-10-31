Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 289.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,176 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

