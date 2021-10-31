Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $131,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $272,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

