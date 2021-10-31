Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 417,702 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 417,702 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.32 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.