Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

