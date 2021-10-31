cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8,808.32 or 0.14612189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $88.08 million and $162,821.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.