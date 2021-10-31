CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 2,495 ($32.60) on Friday. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,460.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,296.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

