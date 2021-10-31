D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 922,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,876. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,543,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,911,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi makes up approximately 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 4.74% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.